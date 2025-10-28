Total Metals Corp. Expands with Strategic Acquisition of Ontario Gold Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Total Metals ( (TSE:TT) ) has provided an update.

Total Metals Corp. has completed the acquisition of the High Lake and West Hawk Lake projects from McFarlane Lake Mining Corporation for CAD $9.25 million, marking a strategic expansion in a proven mining district in Ontario. This acquisition includes significant gold resources and offers potential for further exploration and development, with the company planning to utilize existing milling capacities to optimize operations and reduce costs, thereby strengthening its industry positioning and offering growth opportunities for stakeholders.

Total Metals Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the acquisition and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with gold mining projects, leveraging existing infrastructure and exploration potential to enhance its market position.

Average Trading Volume: 159,627

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$29.44M

