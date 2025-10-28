Total Metals Corp. Corrects Acquisition Details and Completes $10M Financing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Total Metals ( (TSE:TT) ) is now available.

Total Metals Corp. has corrected an error in its recent announcement regarding the acquisition of High Lake and West Hawk Lake projects from McFarlane Lake Mining. The acquisition, valued at $9.25 million, was completed through the issuance of common shares and cash considerations. This strategic acquisition aligns with Total Metals’ existing projects, offering potential synergies and a broader pipeline for exploration. Additionally, the company has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement financing, raising a total of $10 million. The funds will be used to support the acquisition and exploration activities, enhancing the company’s financial position and operational capabilities.

Total Metals Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily deals with exploration-stage projects that have road access and established local infrastructure, which supports manageable costs and timelines. Their market focus includes high-grade discovery potential and near-surface targets, particularly in Canadian jurisdictions known for clear permitting pathways.

