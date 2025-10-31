Total Metals Corp. Appoints New VP of Exploration and Begins OTCQB Trading

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Total Metals ( (TSE:TT) ).

Total Metals Corp. has appointed Robert Penczak as Vice President of Exploration, bringing over 30 years of experience in gold and critical metals exploration. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s ability to advance exploration projects to feasibility stages, leveraging Penczak’s extensive experience in the industry. Additionally, Total Metals has commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, which is anticipated to provide enhanced transparency and attract growth-focused investors.

Total Metals Corp. is a company focused on mineral exploration, primarily targeting high-potential resources in the Red Lake Gold camp through its 100% owned Electrolode project. The company also owns the High Lake and West Hawk Lake projects, strategically located along the Trans-Canada Highway, with significant exploration potential.

