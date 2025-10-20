Total Metals Corp. Acquires High Lake and West Hawk Lake Gold Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Total Metals ( (TSE:TT) ) has provided an update.

Total Metals Corp. has entered into a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% interest in the High Lake and West Hawk Lake gold projects from McFarlane Lake Mining Limited. This acquisition, valued at $7,250,000 in cash and 3,333,333 common shares, positions Total Metals to expand its portfolio with high-grade gold assets in a proven mining district, enhancing its exploration potential and infrastructure base.

More about Total Metals

Total Metals Corp. is focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in the Red Lake mining district of Northern Ontario, Canada. The company owns the Electrolode Project, which targets high-potential mineral resources and is strategically located near major mines in the Red Lake Gold camp.

YTD Price Performance: 286.67%

Average Trading Volume: 162,510

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$28.7M

