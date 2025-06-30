TOT BIOPHARM Updates Nomination Committee Terms to Enhance Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TOT BIOPHARM International Co. Ltd. ( (HK:1875) ) has issued an announcement.

TOT BIOPHARM International Co. Ltd. has announced the approval and implementation of new Terms of Reference for its Nomination Committee, effective July 1, 2025. The committee is tasked with reviewing the board’s structure, identifying qualified director candidates, and ensuring board diversity and independence. This move is expected to enhance the company’s governance and align its board composition with its strategic goals, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

TOT BIOPHARM International Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating within the biopharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of oncology drugs, aiming to address the needs of cancer patients with innovative therapeutic solutions.

