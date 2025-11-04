Tosoh Corporation Revises Financial Forecast Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tosoh ( (JP:4042) ) has shared an announcement.

Tosoh Corporation has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to decreased sales volumes in its Chlor-alkali and Petrochemical Groups and challenging overseas market conditions. Despite a weaker yen and strong performance in water treatment engineering, the company anticipates lower net sales, operating income, and net income attributable to owners of the parent, impacted by sluggish demand, deteriorating trade terms, and an impairment loss on fixed assets.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4042) stock is a Buy with a Yen2448.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tosoh stock, see the JP:4042 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation operates in the chemical industry, focusing on products such as chlor-alkali and petrochemicals, with a market emphasis on water treatment engineering.

Average Trading Volume: 1,438,636

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen700.1B

Find detailed analytics on 4042 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue