Tosoh Corporation Announces Share Buyback Initiative

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Tosoh ( (JP:4042) ).

Tosoh Corporation has announced the acquisition of its own shares, acquiring 2,673,900 common shares at a total cost of 5,936,042,650 yen between October 1 and October 31, 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy approved by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 17 million shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4042) stock is a Buy with a Yen2448.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tosoh stock, see the JP:4042 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and supply of a wide range of chemical products. The company is known for its contributions to the petrochemical and specialty materials sectors, serving various markets globally.

Average Trading Volume: 1,438,636

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen700.1B

Find detailed analytics on 4042 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue