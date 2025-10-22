Torque Metals Expands Paris Gold Project with Successful Drilling

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Torque Metals Ltd. ( (AU:TOR) ) has issued an announcement.

Torque Metals Ltd. reported significant progress in its Paris Gold Project during the September 2025 quarter, with successful drilling results expanding the mineralized footprint beyond the current resource estimate. The company achieved high-grade gold intercepts, indicating new and parallel lodes, and confirmed the effectiveness of its DHEM exploration strategy. With strong financial backing and a two-rig program, Torque is well-positioned to accelerate exploration and unlock further potential at the Paris Gold Project.

More about Torque Metals Ltd.

Torque Metals Ltd. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company is involved in several projects, including the Paris Gold Project, Edleston Gold Project, Penzance Gold Project, and New Dawn North Gold Project.

Average Trading Volume: 2,412,556

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$159.2M

