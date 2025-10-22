Topsports International Reports Decline in Q2 Sales and Store Area

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Topsports International Holdings Limited ( (HK:6110) ) is now available.

Topsports International Holdings Limited reported a high-single-digit decline in total sales for its retail and wholesale operations in the second quarter of FY2025/26 compared to the previous year. The gross selling area of directly-operated stores also decreased by 3.3% from the previous quarter and 14.1% year-on-year, indicating a contraction in physical retail space. This operational update, based on unaudited data, suggests challenges in maintaining sales growth and store presence, impacting the company’s market positioning and potentially affecting shareholder decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6110) stock is a Buy with a HK$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Topsports International Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:6110 Stock Forecast page.

More about Topsports International Holdings Limited

Topsports International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the retail and wholesale industry. It focuses on consumer transactions through directly-operated stores and e-commerce platforms, as well as wholesale operations with downstream retailers.

Average Trading Volume: 11,697,931

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$19.6B

For a thorough assessment of 6110 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue