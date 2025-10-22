Topsports International Reports Decline in Interim Revenue and Profit for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Topsports International Holdings Limited ( (HK:6110) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Topsports International Holdings Limited announced its interim financial results for the six months ended August 31, 2025, showing a decline in revenue and profit compared to the same period in 2024. The company reported a revenue of RMB 12,298.6 million and a profit attributable to equity holders of RMB 789.1 million, reflecting a decrease from the previous year. Despite the drop in financial performance, the company maintained a net cash position and a stable current ratio, indicating a strong liquidity position.

More about Topsports International Holdings Limited

Topsports International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the retail industry. It focuses on sportswear and sports equipment, operating a chain of retail stores across various regions.

