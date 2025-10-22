Topsports International Declares Interim Dividend for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Topsports International Holdings Limited ( (HK:6110) ) has issued an update.

Topsports International Holdings Limited has announced an interim ordinary cash dividend of RMB 0.13 per share for the six months ending 31 August 2025. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at a rate of HKD 0.1401 per share, with the payment date set for 18 December 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing financial performance and commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

