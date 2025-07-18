Top Eminent Healthcare Group Issues Profit Warning Amid Strategic Shift

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CLSA Premium Ltd. ( (HK:6877) ) has shared an announcement.

Top Eminent Healthcare Group Limited has issued a profit warning for the first half of 2025, anticipating a net loss of approximately HK$1.7 million, compared to a net profit of HK$6.3 million in the same period of 2024. This loss is primarily due to one-off professional expenses related to a change in the company’s controlling shareholder and a strategic shift towards the B2C segment, which has temporarily impacted gross profit. Despite these challenges, the company reports an improved gross profit margin and remains confident in its long-term strategy, expecting benefits to become more apparent in the latter half of 2025.

More about CLSA Premium Ltd.

Top Eminent Healthcare Group Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing healthcare services and products. The company is undergoing a strategic shift towards the higher-margin B2C segment to enhance its market position.

Average Trading Volume: 3,195,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$650.7M

For detailed information about 6877 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue