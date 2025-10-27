Top Education Group Ltd. Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Agenda

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Top Education Group Ltd. ( (HK:1752) ) is now available.

Top Education Group Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. Key agenda items include the approval of financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and authorization of director remuneration. Additionally, the company seeks approval for a mandate to repurchase up to 10% of its shares, which could impact its stock liquidity and shareholder value.

Top Education Group Ltd.

Top Education Group Ltd. is an educational services provider registered in New South Wales, Australia. The company focuses on delivering higher education programs and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 870,465

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$189.8M

