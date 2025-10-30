Tongdao Liepin Group Engages in Significant Wealth Management Subscriptions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tongdao Liepin Group ( (HK:6100) ) has issued an update.

Tongdao Liepin Group has announced a series of subscriptions for principal-guaranteed, fixed-income wealth management products through its subsidiary, TD Elite (HK) Information Technology Co., Limited. These subscriptions, issued by CGMHI and Morgan Stanley Finance LLC, total $76 million and are set to be redeemed by October 2025. The transactions are considered discloseable under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing Rules, as they exceed the 5% but remain below the 25% threshold, thus requiring notification and announcement but not shareholder approval.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6100) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tongdao Liepin Group stock, see the HK:6100 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tongdao Liepin Group

Average Trading Volume: 1,534,725

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.72B

See more insights into 6100 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue