Tong Tong AI Social Group Limited Forms Remuneration Committee to Enhance Governance

An announcement from Gome Finance Technology Co ( (HK:0628) ) is now available.

Tong Tong AI Social Group Limited has established a Remuneration Committee as part of its board of directors to oversee the company’s remuneration policies and practices. The committee is tasked with making recommendations on the remuneration of directors and senior management, ensuring that compensation is fair, transparent, and aligned with the company’s goals. This move is likely to enhance governance and ensure competitive remuneration practices, potentially impacting the company’s attractiveness to top talent and its overall market positioning.

More about Gome Finance Technology Co

Average Trading Volume: 534,193

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.53B

Find detailed analytics on 0628 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

