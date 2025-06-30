Tong Tong AI Social Group Announces Board Committee Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gome Finance Technology Co ( (HK:0628) ) has issued an announcement.

Tong Tong AI Social Group Limited has announced changes in the composition of its board committees, specifically the nomination and audit committees, effective from June 30, 2025. These changes include the appointment of Ms. Wei Ting to the Nomination Committee, Ms. Wu Qian to the Audit Committee, and the cessation of Mr. Zhou Yafei’s membership in the Nomination Committee. These adjustments are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to refine its governance structure.

