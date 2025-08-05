Tomy Company Reports Strong Quarterly Growth Amid Cautious Full-Year Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Tomy Company, Ltd. ( (JP:7867) ) is now available.

Tomy Company, Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with net sales rising by 11% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 35.3% year-on-year. Despite the strong quarterly results, the company forecasts a more modest growth for the full fiscal year, with expectations of a 3.9% increase in net sales and a 14.4% decrease in profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating potential challenges ahead.

More about Tomy Company, Ltd.

Tomy Company, Ltd. is a prominent player in the toy industry, listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is known for its innovative toys and entertainment products, catering to a global market with a focus on quality and creativity.

Average Trading Volume: 712,245

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen289.3B

See more insights into 7867 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue