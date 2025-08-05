Tomy Company Reports Strong Quarterly Growth Amid Cautious Full-Year Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An update from Tomy Company, Ltd. ( (JP:7867) ) is now available.
Tomy Company, Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with net sales rising by 11% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 35.3% year-on-year. Despite the strong quarterly results, the company forecasts a more modest growth for the full fiscal year, with expectations of a 3.9% increase in net sales and a 14.4% decrease in profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating potential challenges ahead.
More about Tomy Company, Ltd.
Tomy Company, Ltd. is a prominent player in the toy industry, listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is known for its innovative toys and entertainment products, catering to a global market with a focus on quality and creativity.
Average Trading Volume: 712,245
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen289.3B
See more insights into 7867 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.