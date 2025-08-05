TOMY Company Announces Treasury Shares Disposal for Employee Incentive Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Tomy Company, Ltd. ( (JP:7867) ) is now available.

TOMY Company, Ltd. announced the disposal of 78,200 treasury shares via third-party allotment to its Employee Shareholder Association as part of a Special Incentive Plan. This initiative aims to enhance employee engagement and corporate value by allowing eligible employees to acquire company shares, representing a minor dilution of 0.08% of total issued shares.

More about Tomy Company, Ltd.

TOMY Company, Ltd. operates in the toy industry, focusing on the production and distribution of toys and children’s entertainment products. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 712,245

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen289.3B

