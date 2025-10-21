TOMRA Systems Initiates Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tomra Systems ASA ( (GB:0KV7) ) just unveiled an announcement.

TOMRA Systems ASA has announced a share buyback program to repurchase up to 400,000 shares between October 21 and November 4, 2025. This initiative is part of their employee share purchase program and follows the authorization granted by the company’s Annual General Meeting. The buyback will be conducted on Euronext Oslo Børs through a third party, ensuring compliance with EU regulations, and transactions will be reported weekly.

Average Trading Volume: 406,515

Current Market Cap: NOK35.73B

