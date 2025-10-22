TomaGold Awaits $1M Payment and Advances Chibougamau Drilling

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TomaGold ( (TSE:LOT) ) has issued an announcement.

TomaGold Corporation announced it expects to receive a $1,000,000 contingent payment following the sale of its Hazeur, Monster Lake East, and Monster Lake West properties to Northern Superior Resources Inc., which is being acquired by IAMGOLD Corporation. This transaction not only validates the value of Northern Superior’s assets but also reinforces TomaGold’s strategic potential. Additionally, TomaGold retains a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the properties and has completed an initial 4,420 meters of diamond drilling in the Chibougamau copper-gold mining camp, with assay results pending.

Spark’s Take on TSE:LOT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:LOT is a Underperform.

TomaGold is currently in a challenging financial position, with severe issues in revenue generation and cash flow. While recent exploration findings are promising, they remain speculative and have yet to translate into financial improvement. The technical indicators show bearish trends, and the valuation metrics highlight ongoing profitability issues. Strategic improvements in exploration might offer future potential, but substantial risks remain.

More about TomaGold

TomaGold Corp. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing high-potential precious and base metal projects, primarily gold and copper, in Quebec and Ontario. The company owns the Obalski gold-copper-silver project and holds options for 12 additional properties in the Chibougamau Mining Camp in northern Quebec. TomaGold also has interests in lithium and rare earth element projects in the James Bay region.

Average Trading Volume: 507,105

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$9.59M

