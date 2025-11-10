Tolu Minerals Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tolu Minerals Limited ( (AU:TOK) ) has provided an announcement.

Tolu Minerals Limited has announced the application for the quotation of 53,592,603 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), under the code TOK. This move is likely to enhance the company’s liquidity and provide greater access to capital, potentially strengthening its market position and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Tolu Minerals Limited

Tolu Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry and focuses on the extraction and production of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, aiming to supply raw materials to various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 91,699

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$345.9M

