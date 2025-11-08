Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Reports Strong First Half FY2025

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp ( (TTUUF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp presented to its investors.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp is a Japanese company primarily engaged in real estate development, property management, and strategic investments, with a notable presence in the Greater Shibuya Area.

In its latest earnings report for the first six months of FY2025, Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit, driven by strong sales to investors and improved occupancy rates in its office and commercial facilities. The company achieved record-high operating revenue and profits for this period.

Key financial highlights include a 17.5% increase in operating revenue to ¥591.3 billion and a 108.1% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent, reaching ¥52.2 billion. The Urban Development segment saw substantial growth, with a 69.2% increase in operating revenue, while the Real Estate Agents segment also performed well, reflecting a robust real estate market.

Despite a decrease in revenue for the Strategic Investment segment, the company managed to reduce its operating loss, aided by improved performance in overseas operations. The Property Management & Operation segment saw a slight increase in revenue but a decrease in profit due to various factors, including changes in its wellness operations.

Looking ahead, Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp has revised its full-year forecast upwards, expecting continued growth in operating revenue and profit, supported by a strong real estate market and strategic investments. The company remains optimistic about achieving its financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

