Tokyo Cosmos Electric Revises Stance on Bourns Japan Holdings Tender Offer

Tokyo Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6772) ) has shared an update.

Tokyo Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd. announced a revision to its previous support for a tender offer by Bourns Japan Holdings LLC to acquire all its shares. This decision follows significant changes in the company’s management and the clear stance of major shareholders who do not intend to tender their shares, making the completion of the tender offer unlikely. The board, respecting the Special Committee’s response, decided to withdraw its recommendation for the tender offer due to the lack of conditions to form a definitive opinion.

Tokyo Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the production and distribution of electronic components. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market and is involved in transactions aimed at strategic ownership changes.

