Tokyo Cosmos Electric Reports Decline in Financial Performance for H1 2025

An update from Tokyo Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6772) ) is now available.

Tokyo Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 6.1% and operating profit dropping by 44.6% compared to the previous year. The company faces significant challenges as it navigates a competitive market, impacting its profitability and shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6772) stock is a Hold with a Yen9277.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tokyo Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:6772 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tokyo Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the production of electronic components. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative solutions in electronic parts.

Average Trading Volume: 1,722

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen11.98B

