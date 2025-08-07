Tokio Marine Holdings Reports Strong Q2 2025 Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tokio Marine Holdings ( (JP:8766) ) just unveiled an update.

Tokio Marine Holdings reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with a 17.9% rise in ordinary income and a 136.6% increase in net income attributable to owners. The company’s strong results reflect its robust market positioning and operational efficiency, although the forecast for the fiscal year 2025 indicates a potential decline in ordinary profit and net income.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8766) stock is a Buy with a Yen7500.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tokio Marine Holdings stock, see the JP:8766 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tokio Marine Holdings

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. is a prominent player in the insurance industry, primarily offering a range of insurance products and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on providing comprehensive insurance solutions to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 4,266,521

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen11615.1B

