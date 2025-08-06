TOKAI Holdings Reports Record-High First Quarter Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Tokai Holdings Corporation ( (JP:3167) ) just unveiled an announcement.

TOKAI Holdings Corporation reported record-high sales and profits for the first quarter of 2025, driven by an increase in group customers and a strategic expansion in its core business areas. The company plans to continue strengthening its competitive position and expand its earnings base through M&A and regional growth, aiming for record highs in sales and profits for the fiscal year ending March 2026.

More about Tokai Holdings Corporation

TOKAI Holdings Corporation operates in the information and communications industry, with a focus on providing services such as gas, CATV, Aqua, and broadband to a growing customer base. The company is also involved in the construction, equipment, and real estate sectors, targeting both individual and corporate clients.

Average Trading Volume: 173,845

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen142.5B

See more data about 3167 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue