Toho Bank Revises Shareholder Return Policy to Enhance Returns

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Toho Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8346) ) has shared an announcement.

Toho Bank has revised its shareholder return policy for fiscal year 2026 and beyond, increasing the target payout ratio from 30% to 40% of profit attributable to owners of the parent. This change is part of the bank’s long-term management plan ‘TX PLAN 2030,’ which has already seen profits exceed initial expectations, indicating a positive business environment and growth potential. The revised policy aims to enhance shareholder returns by providing more flexible profit returns in line with profit growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8346) stock is a Buy with a Yen503.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Toho Bank, Ltd. stock, see the JP:8346 Stock Forecast page.

More about Toho Bank, Ltd.

The Toho Bank, Ltd. operates in the banking industry, providing financial services with a focus on ensuring soundness and enhancing retained earnings. The bank is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and aims to return profits to shareholders flexibly based on business results.

Average Trading Volume: 759,715

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen116.5B

For an in-depth examination of 8346 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue