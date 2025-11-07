Toho Bank Revises Financial Forecasts Upward for Fiscal Year 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Toho Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8346) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The Toho Bank, Ltd. has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, showing an increase in expected ordinary income, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent. This upward revision is largely due to higher than anticipated interest income and gains related to securities, indicating a positive impact on the bank’s financial performance and potentially enhancing its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8346) stock is a Buy with a Yen503.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Toho Bank, Ltd. stock, see the JP:8346 Stock Forecast page.

More about Toho Bank, Ltd.

The Toho Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily providing banking services. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market under the securities code 8346.

Average Trading Volume: 759,715

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen116.5B

