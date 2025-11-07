Toho Bank Reports Strong Financial Growth and Dividend Forecast Revision

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Toho Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8346) ) has issued an update.

Toho Bank, Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with ordinary income rising by 36.1% and profit attributable to owners increasing by 37.1% compared to the previous year. The bank also announced a revision in its cash dividend forecast, reflecting a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, which may enhance shareholder value and market confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8346) stock is a Buy with a Yen503.00 price target.

More about Toho Bank, Ltd.

Toho Bank, Ltd. is a financial institution listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in providing banking services. The company focuses on offering a range of financial products and services to its customers, operating within the financial sector.

Average Trading Volume: 759,715

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen116.5B

