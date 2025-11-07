Toho Bank Increases Dividend Forecast Amid Strong Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Toho Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8346) ) has shared an update.

Toho Bank has announced an increase in its interim and year-end dividend forecasts, raising each by 2.00 yen per share to 7.00 yen per share, resulting in an annual dividend of 14.00 yen per share. This decision reflects the bank’s strategy to improve shareholder returns, supported by an upward revision of its full-year financial results forecast due to increased net interest income.

More about Toho Bank, Ltd.

The Toho Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on banking services. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and aims to enhance shareholder returns as part of its growth strategy.

Average Trading Volume: 759,715

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen116.5B

