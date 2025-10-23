Tocvan Ventures Unveils New Gold-Silver Targets at Gran Pilar Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tocvan Ventures Corp. ( (TSE:TOC) ) has provided an announcement.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. has announced the discovery of two new mineralized targets with historic underground workings at its Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. These discoveries, located in the North Block’s North Alteration Zone, reveal significant potential for additional high-grade gold and silver resources, aligning with previous high-grade results. The company plans to accelerate follow-up work, including trenching and drilling, to further delineate these targets and integrate them into their broader development strategy. Tocvan is committed to responsible exploration while advancing toward production, leveraging advanced technologies to minimize environmental impact.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TOC) stock is a Buy with a C$0.90 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TOC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TOC is a Underperform.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. has a low overall score, primarily due to its financial instability and lack of revenue, which overshadow the positive technical indicators and promising corporate announcements regarding mineral discoveries. The company’s weak financial fundamentals significantly impact its risk profile, despite the potential for future growth from exploration successes.



More about Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. is a leading exploration and near-term producer focused on gold and silver projects. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration of mineral resources, with a significant focus on the Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico.

Average Trading Volume: 118,518

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$63.35M



