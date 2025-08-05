Tobu Railway Co. Reports Stable Financial Performance Amid Slight Revenue Dip

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tobu Railway Co ( (JP:9001) ) has issued an update.

Tobu Railway Co. reported a slight decline in operating revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with a 0.9% decrease compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company maintained a stable financial position with a slight increase in net assets and equity ratio. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicates a modest growth in operating revenue and profit attributable to owners, reflecting the company’s resilience and strategic focus on sustaining its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9001) stock is a Hold with a Yen2900.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tobu Railway Co stock, see the JP:9001 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tobu Railway Co

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. is a prominent player in the railway industry, primarily operating in Japan. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is recognized for its extensive railway network and related services, which are crucial for transportation and logistics within the region.

Average Trading Volume: 565,937

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen520.5B

