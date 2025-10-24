Tobii AB Faces Revenue Decline but Achieves Autosense Milestone

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tobii AB ( (SE:TOBII) ) has shared an announcement.

Tobii AB reported a challenging third quarter in 2025, with a significant decline in net sales and operating results. Despite this, the company achieved a milestone with its Autosense segment, receiving EU homologation for its single camera driver and occupant monitoring system and beginning mass production with a premium European OEM. The company is focused on reducing costs and optimizing its operations to achieve profitability, while also exploring strategic asset divestments and financing options.

Tobii AB is a technology company specializing in eye-tracking solutions and interior sensing technologies. The company focuses on developing products and software for various industries, including automotive, where it offers driver and occupant monitoring systems.

Average Trading Volume: 8,091,967

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK788.1M

