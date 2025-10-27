TMX Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results and Strategic Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

TMX Group ( (TSE:X) ) just unveiled an announcement.

TMX Group Limited reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with an 18% increase in revenue to $418.6 million and a 43% rise in diluted earnings per share. The company’s growth was driven by significant increases in derivatives trading, equities markets, and contributions from its Global Insights division. TMX’s strategic focus on global growth and market excellence has resulted in a balanced business model that continues to deliver value to shareholders. Additionally, the acquisition of Verity enhances TMX Datalinx’s offerings, strengthening its position in delivering investment-grade data and insights.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:X) stock is a Buy with a C$66.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TMX Group stock, see the TSE:X Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:X Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:X is a Neutral.

TMX Group’s overall stock score reflects a strong earnings call performance, which is the most significant factor, showcasing robust revenue growth and strategic initiatives. However, financial performance is challenged by declining revenue and profitability margins, and technical analysis indicates a bearish trend. The high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, while the dividend yield is modest.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:X stock, click here.

More about TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering services related to derivatives, equities markets, and global insights. The company focuses on providing transaction-based and subscription-based services, aiming to create competitive advantages for clients worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: 15.48%

Average Trading Volume: 572,178

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$14.06B

For an in-depth examination of X stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue