Tissue Repair Ltd Advances Clinical Trials and Expands Market Reach

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tissue Repair Ltd ( (AU:TRP) ) has issued an update.

Tissue Repair Ltd reported progress in its clinical trials for TR987®, with significant advancements in patient randomization and site activations across the U.S. and Australia. The company is on track with its regulatory submissions and has commenced a partnership with Advanced Cosmeceuticals Pty Ltd for TR Pro+®, expecting meaningful sales to begin in early 2026. Financially, the company reported a cash position of $10.3 million as of September 2025, with increased revenue from TR Pro+® sales and ongoing R&D investments.

More about Tissue Repair Ltd

Tissue Repair Ltd is a biotech company focused on developing products for chronic wound treatment and aesthetic medical procedures. The company’s primary products include TR987® for chronic wounds and TR Pro+® for aesthetic and medical procedures, with a market focus on the U.S., Asian, and European regions.

Average Trading Volume: 106,354

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Find detailed analytics on TRP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue