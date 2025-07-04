Tirupati Forge Limited Announces Key Board Decisions and AGM Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Tirupati Forge Ltd. ( (IN:TIRUPATIFL) ) is now available.

Tirupati Forge Limited’s Board of Directors convened on July 4, 2025, to address several key business matters. The board approved the company’s financial report for the year ending March 31, 2025, and proposed the reappointment of Shri. Bhaveshbhai Tulsibhai Barasiya as a director. They also recommended the appointment of Shri. Mallappa Beleri as an independent director and approved an increase in remuneration for Managing Director Shri. Hiteshkumar Gordhanbhai Thummar. Additionally, the board appointed CS Piyush Jethva as the company secretary for a secretarial audit and reappointed M/s. Mitesh Suvagiya & Co. as cost auditors. The board also decided to conduct the 13th Annual General Meeting on August 5, 2025, via video conference.

