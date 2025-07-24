TinOne Resources Inc. Announces C$200,000 Private Placement Financing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

TINONE RESOURCES INC ( (TSE:TORC) ) has provided an announcement.

TinOne Resources Inc. has announced a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 5,000,000 units at C$0.04 per unit, aiming to raise gross proceeds of C$200,000. The proceeds will be used to maintain the company’s operations and tenements, as well as for general working capital purposes, with no payments to non-arm’s length parties or investor relations activities. This financing move is subject to necessary approvals and reflects the company’s strategy to strengthen its financial position and support its ongoing projects.

More about TINONE RESOURCES INC

TinOne Resources Inc. is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, focusing on a high-quality portfolio of tin projects in Tasmania, Australia. The company is dedicated to advancing its promising portfolio and exploring additional tin opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 61,636

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$371K

See more insights into TORC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue