Times China Holdings Reports RMB3,202 Million in Contracted Sales for 2025

Times China Holdings ( (HK:1233) ) just unveiled an update.

Times China Holdings Limited announced its unaudited operating statistics for the seven months ending July 31, 2025, reporting aggregated contracted sales of approximately RMB3,202 million and a contracted gross floor area of about 256,000 square meters. In July 2025 alone, contracted sales amounted to RMB332 million with a gross floor area of 29,000 square meters. The data provided is preliminary and subject to change, and investors are advised to exercise caution when relying on this information.

More about Times China Holdings

Times China Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, operating in the real estate industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on property development and sales, primarily in China.

YTD Price Performance: -57.53%

Average Trading Volume: 1,133,382

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$403.5M

