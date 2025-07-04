Timee, Inc. Updates Service Policy to Enhance Compliance and Worker Protection

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Timee, Inc. ( (JP:215A) ).

Timee, Inc. announced a change in its service operation policy to enhance compliance with labor laws and strengthen worker protection, effective September 1, 2025. This change aligns with the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare’s guidelines and the Spot Work Association’s approach, aiming to establish a labor contract upon job application completion. The company expects limited financial impact from this change and continues to prioritize optimal matching of work opportunities.

Timee, Inc. operates in the spot work industry, providing a platform that matches workers with businesses for short-term employment opportunities. The company focuses on ensuring safe and compliant labor management practices, promoting the sustainable development of the industry.

Average Trading Volume: 2,483,408

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen191.1B

