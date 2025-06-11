Tietoevry Initiates Share Repurchase Program for Incentive Plans

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from TietoEVRY ( (GB:0KG0) ).

Tietoevry Corporation’s Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchasing program, authorized by the Annual General Meeting, to acquire up to 215,000 of its own shares. This move is intended to support share-based incentive programs for key personnel, with purchases starting on 12 June 2025. The acquisition will be conducted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at market prices, impacting the company’s unrestricted equity. The total number of shares in the company is currently 118,640,150, with 23,572 already held by Tietoevry.

Tietoevry is a leading software and digital engineering services company with a global market reach, offering mission-critical solutions through its specialized software businesses such as Tietoevry Care, Tietoevry Banking, and Tietoevry Industry, as well as its digital engineering business Tietoevry Create. The company employs 16,000 experts in vertical software, design, cloud, and AI, and has an annual revenue of approximately EUR 2 billion. Tietoevry’s shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, and on Oslo Børs.

Average Trading Volume: 307,692

Current Market Cap: €1.91B

