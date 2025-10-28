Tianjin Construction Development Group Announces EGM for Strategic Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tianjin Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2515) ) has issued an update.

Tianjin Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for November 17, 2025, to consider adopting a no-par value share system and amending the company’s Articles of Association. This move could potentially impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder rights, reflecting a strategic shift in its corporate governance approach.

More about Tianjin Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 166,078

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$125.2M

For an in-depth examination of 2515 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue