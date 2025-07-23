Tiande Chemical Provides Additional Details on Share Option Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tiande Chemical Holdings Limited ( (HK:0609) ) has provided an update.

Tiande Chemical Holdings Limited has issued a supplemental announcement to its Annual Report 2024, providing additional information regarding its Share Option Scheme as per the disclosure requirements of the Listing Rules. The weighted average closing price per share before the exercise of options was HK$1.11, and this supplementary information does not alter any other details in the Annual Report 2024.

Tiande Chemical Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the chemical industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 609.

Average Trading Volume: 602,901

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.04B

