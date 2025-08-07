Tian Tu Capital Announces Positive Profit Turnaround for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1973) ) has shared an update.

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. has issued a positive profit alert, announcing an expected net profit of RMB60 million to RMB90 million for the first half of 2025, a significant turnaround from a net loss of RMB742.2 million in the same period last year. This improvement is attributed to the increased fair value of its investment portfolio, driven by business growth in select portfolio companies and a rebound in trading prices of consumer-sector investments amid a recovering macroeconomic environment.

More about Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. Class H

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on investment management. The company operates within the financial sector, primarily dealing with investment portfolios and financial assets.

Average Trading Volume: 13,547

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$618.5M

