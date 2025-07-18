Tian Ge Interactive Enhances Transparency with CEO Remuneration Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tian Ge Interactive Holdings ( (HK:1980) ) has issued an update.

Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Limited has released supplemental information regarding the emoluments of its chief executive officer, Mr. Zhao Weiwen, for the years 2020 and 2021. This announcement provides additional details on the remuneration structure, including salary, discretionary bonuses, and other benefits, which are not included in the company’s annual reports. This move aims to enhance transparency and provide stakeholders with a clearer understanding of executive compensation within the company.

Tian Ge Interactive Holdings

Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the interactive entertainment industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1980.

Average Trading Volume: 2,000,716

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$737.2M

