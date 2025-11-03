Tian Cheng Holdings Announces Trading Halt Pending Inside Information Release

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Yue Kan Holdings Limited ( (HK:2110) ) has provided an announcement.

Tian Cheng Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a trading halt on its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange effective from 9:00 a.m. on November 3, 2025. This halt is pending the release of an announcement containing inside information, which may have significant implications for the company’s operations and stakeholders.

More about Yue Kan Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 721,775

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$45M

For an in-depth examination of 2110 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue