Thunder Gold Engages Micon for NI 43-101 Resource Estimate at Tower Mountain

White Metal Resources ( (TSE:TGOL) ) has provided an update.

Thunder Gold Corp., a company focused on gold exploration and development, has engaged Micon International to complete an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for its Tower Mountain Gold Property in Ontario. This initiative aims to define a lower-capex gold resource that supports a pathway to open-pit production, leveraging the project’s infrastructure advantages and rising gold prices. The completion of this estimate is expected to bolster investor confidence and advance Thunder Gold’s development strategy. The ongoing Phase Three drill program is targeting gaps in the exploration model, with results anticipated by January 2026, positioning the company as an emerging gold developer with district-scale potential.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TGOL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TGOL is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects significant financial performance challenges, particularly the lack of revenue and negative cash flows. Positive corporate events and mixed technical indicators slightly offset these weaknesses. However, the negative valuation metrics and lack of earnings guidance remain key concerns. The company’s strategic initiatives could improve its market position if successful, but financial sustainability issues are predominant.

More about White Metal Resources

Average Trading Volume: 381,473

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$20.16M

