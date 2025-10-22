Thule Group AB Reports Strong Q3 Sales Growth Amidst Cash Flow Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Thule Group AB ( (SE:THULE) ).

Thule Group AB reported a 7.9% increase in net sales for the third quarter of 2025, driven significantly by the acquisition of Quad Lock, despite a 4% organic sales decline. The company’s gross margin improved to 47.5%, and operating income rose to SEK 453 million, reflecting a strong operational performance. However, cash flow from operating activities decreased significantly, highlighting potential liquidity challenges.

Thule Group AB operates in the outdoor and transportation industry, focusing on products that enhance the active lifestyle of its customers. The company is known for its cargo carriers, racks, and other transportation solutions, catering to a global market with a focus on innovation and quality.

