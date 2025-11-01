Thryv Holdings, Inc. Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Thryv Holdings, Inc. Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

Thryv Holdings, Inc. Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

Thryv Holdings, Inc. ((THRY)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. recently held its third-quarter earnings call, revealing a mixed sentiment among stakeholders. The company showcased impressive growth in its SaaS segment and innovative AI integrations, yet faced challenges in subscriber growth and partner performance. Thryv is strategically shifting its focus towards long-term transformation, aiming to navigate these hurdles effectively.

SaaS Revenue Growth

Thryv reported a significant increase in its SaaS revenue, reaching $115.9 million in the third quarter, which marks a 33% rise year-over-year. This growth underscores the company’s successful expansion in the SaaS market, highlighting its potential for sustained revenue increases.

AI Integration and Innovation

The company is enhancing its offerings with AI-driven features, such as social captioning, review response suggestions, and AI-powered website building. These innovations are designed to improve both internal processes and customer experiences, positioning Thryv as a forward-thinking player in the tech industry.

Vertical Market Success

Thryv’s initiative in the HVAC vertical market has yielded positive results, with a 10% increase in jobs booked and a 25% rise in total revenue for pilot customers. This success demonstrates the company’s ability to capitalize on niche markets and drive growth.

Strong Adjusted EBITDA

The company’s SaaS adjusted EBITDA rose to $19.6 million, with a margin of 17%. This strong performance reflects Thryv’s effective cost management and operational efficiency, contributing to its overall financial health.

Free Cash Flow Improvement

Thryv generated $14.6 million in free cash flow during the third quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to $18.8 million. This improvement in cash flow is a positive indicator of the company’s financial stability and ability to invest in future growth.

Subscriber and NRR Declines

Despite the growth in revenue, Thryv faced challenges with subscriber growth, reporting only a 7% increase year-over-year. Additionally, the seasoned NRR declined to 94%, indicating potential retention issues that the company needs to address.

Challenges with Partner Channel

Thryv encountered difficulties with its partner channel, particularly with the Keap acquisition, which did not meet performance expectations. This challenge highlights the need for strategic adjustments to optimize partner contributions.

Marketing Services Revenue Decline

The company’s Marketing Services revenue declined by 33% year-over-year, totaling $70.6 million. This decrease is attributed to strategic shifts, reflecting Thryv’s focus on transforming its business model.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Thryv projects SaaS revenue to reach between $118 million and $121 million in the fourth quarter, with full-year expectations set between $460 million and $463 million. The adjusted EBITDA guidance has been raised to $73 million to $75 million, indicating confidence in continued growth. Marketing Services revenue for the full year is anticipated to be between $323 million and $325 million.

In summary, Thryv Holdings, Inc.’s earnings call painted a picture of a company in transition, with strong SaaS growth and innovative AI developments leading the way. However, challenges in subscriber growth and partner performance remain areas of concern. As Thryv continues its strategic shift towards long-term transformation, stakeholders will be keenly watching its ability to navigate these challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement