Thruvision Group Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansions

The latest announcement is out from Thruvision Group plc ( (GB:THRU) ).

Thruvision Group plc reported a 36% increase in revenue for the first half of 2026, reaching £2.6 million, driven by significant sales in the Entrance market, including a major contract from a new government customer in Asia. Despite a slowdown in sales closures in the second quarter, the company remains optimistic due to high sales activity and potential opportunities in Customs and Aviation markets. The company has expanded its reseller network and completed testing under the UK Government’s Threat Detection Systems Test Method, with cash reserves increasing to £2.1 million by the end of September 2025.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:THRU is a Neutral.

Thruvision Group plc faces significant financial challenges with declining revenue and profitability issues. The technical analysis underscores a bearish trend, while the valuation is unattractive with a negative P/E ratio. Although corporate events reveal some positive developments, such as new product launches, the overall outlook remains cautious due to financial instability and strategic uncertainties.

Thruvision Group plc is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of walk-through security technology, with operations in the UK and US. Their technology, deployed in over 30 countries, is used by government and commercial organizations for quick and efficient screening of large numbers of people. Thruvision’s patented technology is capable of detecting concealed objects in real-time using an advanced AI-based detection algorithm.

Average Trading Volume: 3,295,335

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £5.14M

