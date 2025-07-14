Thorney Technologies Reports NTA Growth and Strategic Pause on Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Thorney Technologies Limited ( (AU:TEK) ) is now available.

Thorney Technologies Ltd reported an increase in its net tangible asset (NTA) per share for June 2025, with pre-tax NTA rising to 23.8 cents from 22.3 cents in May 2025. The company experienced positive contributions from several investments, although some declines were noted. TEK paused its on-market share buyback to conserve cash for future opportunities and anticipates further corporate activity within its portfolio, highlighting potential latent value.

Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK) is an ASX-listed investment company focusing on technology-related investments across various sectors, including fintech, e-commerce, education, agriculture, medical, telecommunication, robotics, and AI. Managed by Thorney Investment Group, TEK invests in both listed and unlisted entities, leveraging networks in Australia, Israel, and the USA.

YTD Price Performance: -19.23%

Average Trading Volume: 225,417

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

